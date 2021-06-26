Quiz: What was the score the last time QPR played each of these 25 teams?

QPR have already made some potentially smart signings in the summer transfer window and the Rs will be feeling confident that they can challenge for promotion next term.

However, QPR will still be needing to add a couple more good signings in key positions if they are going to have the chance of competing for a place in the top-six. While they will also need to ensure that their key players also remain at the football club.

Mark Warburton’s side now know the fixtures that await them next season in the Championship now and they will also know that they need to get off to a strong start if they are to enjoy a successful season in the English second tier.

While we wait to see what happens with QPR this summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the Rs’ results in previous seasons.

