Quiz: What was the score the last time Portsmouth played each of these 25 teams?

Portsmouth will be looking to enjoy a more successful campaign in 2021/22.

Having missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day of last season, Pompey will be aiming to go at least one better than that next time around in their pursuit of promotion to the Championship.

So with Portsmouth now aware of the challenge they face in their attempts to do that with the release of the fixtures in the past few days, we’re testing your memory of some of the club’s more recent outings.

Here, in order to help to do that, we’ve given you 25 other teams, and all you have to do, is say how Portsmouth fared the last time they played against those sides.

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Portsmouth played Accrington Stanley? 1-0 defeat 1-1 2-1 defeat 2-0 win