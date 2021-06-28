Port Vale are facing a very important summer and pre-season period now and they will need to keep on making changes to the squad to try and make progress next term.

During the close season, Port Vale have already managed to sign a host of new players including the likes of Ben Garrity, Lucas Covolan, Dan Jones, Aaron Martin, Aidan Stone, Brad Walker and James Wilson. Those additions along with the outgoings should put them in a better place to make progress next term.

Port Vale now know the fixture list that awaits them when the campaign gets underway and they will need to maybe add one or two more solid signings to their squad to be ready for when the season starts.

While we wait to see how the rest of the summer goes for Port Vale, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on them and see if you can remember what their last result was against these 25 opponents. Can you get 100%!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Port Vale played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Port Vale played Barnsley? Port Vale 3-1 Barnsley Port Vale 1-1 Barnsley Port Vale 0-1 Barnsley Port Vale 2-1 Barnsley