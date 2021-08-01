Quiz: What was the score the last time Port Vale played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Port Vale begin their Sky Bet League Two campaign with a trip to Northampton Town next week.

The Valiants will be hopeful of having a positive season under Darrell Clarke, after finishing 13th in League One last term.

What was the score the last time Vale played at each of these 24 stadiums? Fans will be able to travel around the country supporting their team this season after all…

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 24 Grimsby's stadium? 0-0 draw 1-0 loss 2-0 loss 3-0 loss