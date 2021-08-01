Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: What was the score the last time Port Vale played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Port Vale begin their Sky Bet League Two campaign with a trip to Northampton Town next week.

The Valiants will be hopeful of having a positive season under Darrell Clarke, after finishing 13th in League One last term.

What was the score the last time Vale played at each of these 24 stadiums? Fans will be able to travel around the country supporting their team this season after all…

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 24

Grimsby's stadium?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What was the score the last time Port Vale played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: