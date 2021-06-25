Peterborough United will be looking to solidify their status as a Sky Bet Championship club moving into next season after they secured promotion from League One under the guidance of Darren Ferguson at London Road.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Posh fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Peterborough United played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the core against Doncaster Rovers? 1-1 1-2 1-3 1-4