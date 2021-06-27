Quiz: What was the score the last time Oxford United played each of these 25 teams?

Oxford United are gearing up for a big season.

Despite finishing in sixth position last season Karl Robinson’s side fell short in their hopes of securing promotion to the Championship.

The hope next term will be to go one step better and finish the job in the season ahead.

If that’s to happen then Oxford will need to pick up some consistently good results, but what was the score the last time Oxford United played each of these 25 teams?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 25 What was the score when Oxford United last faced Wycombe Wanderers? 1-0 win 1-1 draw 1-0 loss 2-1 loss