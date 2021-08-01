After a second play-off finish in successive seasons, Oxford United once again couldn’t quite get over the line and into the second tier for the first time since 1999.

Having lost the League One final to Wycombe in 2020, the U’s went one worse and were comprehensively defeated by Blackpool over two legs in the semi-finals, but Karl Robinson will be hoping to right them wrongs next season.

Looking into the past though instead of the future, do you know what score Oxford’s last fixtures were at these 24 stadiums? Get them all right to prove your U’s knowledge is superior!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Oxford United played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score the last time Oxford played Swindon at the County Ground? 1-2 L 2-1 W 1-1 D 3-1 W