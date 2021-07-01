Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Oldham Athletic

Quiz: What was the score the last time Oldham Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

Published

17 mins ago

on

Oldham Athletic have had another eventful year and the fans will be intrigued to see how Keith Curle can do in his first full season.

The support will know all about the ups and downs the clubs have had in recent times, but how is your knowledge on scorelines against the Latics rivals?

Check out our quiz to see if you can remember the scoreline from the last time Oldham played each of these 25 times. Good luck!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Oldham Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25

Salford City


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What was the score the last time Oldham Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: