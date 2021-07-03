After a 17th placed finish in the Championship last season, Nottingham Forest are looking to better themselves ahead of the new campaign and with a fresh CEO in Dane Murphy inbound, big things could be happening at the City Ground.

Whilst Forest are still in the midst of making some key appointments and doing deals behind the scenes, why not take our new quiz on when the Tricky Trees played these 25 clubs last time out?

You’ll need your thinking caps on for some though that happened way before this past season – try and aim for full marks though!

freshpress-quiz id=”492809″ title=”Quiz: What was the score the last time Nottingham Forest played each of these 25 teams?”]