Newport County are facing an important summer and pre-season period as they aim to bounce back from the frustration of missing out on promotion last term.

Michael Flynn’s side were beaten in the play-offs in League Two last season and now they will need to regroup and go again ahead of another long and gruelling campaign.

The offseason has already seen them add to their squad with the likes of Joe Day, James Clarke, Courtney Baker-Richardson, Jermaine Hylton, Cameron Norman and Ed Upson all arriving.

It is important that they now continue to add new faces in the right areas for them to have a chance of going one better than last term. They now know the fixtures that await them next term so they will be hoping to be ready for their opening match.

While we wait to see how the rest of the summer goes for Newport, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on them and see if you can remember what their last result was against these 25 opponents. Can you get 100%!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Newport County played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Newport played Accrington Stanley? Newport 3-0 Accrington Newport 1-1 Accrington Newport 2-1 Accrington Newport 0-2 Accrington