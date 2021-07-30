Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

MK Dons

Quiz: What was the score the last time MK Dons played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Published

5 mins ago

on

MK Dons are preparing for the 2021/22 campaign with a lot of expectation bubbling away around Russell Martin’s side. 

To be successful in a competitive League One they’ll need to nail their home form, whilst mixing that with some positive results on the road.

On the topic of MK’s fortunes away from home, we’ve looked back over the last 12 months, asking supporters if they can remember the score in each of the following 24 away fixtures.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: What was the score the last time MK Dons played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24

Highbury Stadium


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What was the score the last time MK Dons played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: