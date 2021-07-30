MK Dons are preparing for the 2021/22 campaign with a lot of expectation bubbling away around Russell Martin’s side.

To be successful in a competitive League One they’ll need to nail their home form, whilst mixing that with some positive results on the road.

On the topic of MK’s fortunes away from home, we’ve looked back over the last 12 months, asking supporters if they can remember the score in each of the following 24 away fixtures.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: What was the score the last time MK Dons played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Highbury Stadium 0-0 1-1 2-2 3-3