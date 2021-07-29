Millwall
Quiz: What was the score the last time Millwall played at each of these 24 stadiums?
After finishing 11th in the Championship last season, Millwall are hoping to push for the play-offs in 2021-22 and they’ve made some shrewd additions to their squad.
Scott Malone has signed permanently after a successful loan spell and joining him on season-long deals are Benik Afobe and Arsenal prospect Dan Ballard, along with a return for former favourite George Saville from Middlesbrough.
Expectations are high amongst Lions fans ahead of the new campaign – but casting an eye back to seasons prior can you work out how matches went down the last time Millwall played at these 24 stadiums?