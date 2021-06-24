It has been a busy summer at Kenilworth Road so far, with Nathan Jones looking to build on the 12th-place finish he achieved with the Hatters last season.

Last week’s double signing of Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury made them Jones’ fourth and fifth signing of the window so far, with Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke and Allan Campbell also making the move to Bedfordshire.

However, Ryan Tunnicliffe has rejected a new two-year deal according to the Daily Mail – and could now be set to leave the club with several Championship clubs interested in acquiring the services of the 28-year-old.

With more business likely to be completed in the next few months, we’re turning back the clocks and testing your knowledge on the Hatters’ recent results, asking you: What was the score the last time Luton Town played each of these 25 teams?

Do you think you can get 100%? Give it a go, play against your mates and see how many you can get correct!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Luton Town played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Luton played AFC Bournemouth? 1-0 L 0-0 D 1-1 D 1-0 W