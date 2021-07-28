Luton Town look to be one of the dark horses in the Championship next season after finishing in an impressive 12th place last term.

Although they initially struggled to find their feet in the second tier under Graeme Jones, the Hatters and Nathan Jones seem to be a match made in heaven.

And after guiding them to promotion from League One, he could potentially push for a top-six spot with the Bedfordshire outfit next season after seeing some of the sides who finished above them last season encounter difficulties this summer.

Barnsley have lost their manager and captain to West Brom in the space of a couple of weeks and Swansea City are on the verge of suffering the same with Matt Grimes set to undergo a medical at Fulham and Steve Cooper leaving the club recently.

Meanwhile, Reading are currently under a transfer embargo, denying them a chance to sign anyone in this transfer window so far. With this, they have an exciting opportunity to pounce and put themselves in the mix come the end of the season.

But in this quiz, we’re focusing less on the future and more on the past as we ask you this question: What was the score the last time Luton Town played at each of the following 24 stadiums?

Think you can get 100%? Well, there’s only one way to find out!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Luton Town played at each of these 24 stadiums?

