After reaching the play-off final in May, they will be hoping to build on this and go one step further as they aim to reach the second tier of English football.

However, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United coming down, Ipswich Town looking strong going into the season after a major rebuild and Wigan Athletic look to work their way up the table, this will be a difficult task.

We are focusing more on the past few seasons though and despite the Imps doing extremely successful in their recent history, there is a mix of results in this following quiz where we’re asking you: What was the score the last time Lincoln City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

24 stadiums, 24 results and 24 questions. How many can you get right though?

There’s only one way to find out…

Quiz: What was the score the last time Lincoln City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Wembley? 1-0 L 2-1 L 1-0 W 2-1 W