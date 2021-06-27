Quiz: What was the score the last time Huddersfield Town played each of these 25 teams?

Huddersfield Town’s fixtures have been revealed for the upcoming season, with Carlos Corberan’s side starting up against Derby County.

That kickstarts a tough opening month that also sees the Terriers go up against Fulham, Sheffield United and Reading, as well as Preston North End.

On the topic of fixtures, we’ve pieced together our latest Football League World quiz looking back on Huddersfield Town’s last meeting with the following 25 clubs.

We task you with remembering the score from each of those fixtures:

1 of 25 Arsenal 2-1 Arsenal 1-0 Arsenal 2-2 3-2 Huddersfield