After battling relegation for much of last season, Huddersfield Town will be looking for a more comfortable Championship campaign in 2021/22.

If they are to do that, then the Terriers will surely have to improve their away form, with Carlos Corberan’s side 22nd in last season’s league table, when only points claimed away from home are considered.

So here, we’re testing your knowledge of how Huddersfield Town have fared during their most recent away trips to certain grounds across the country.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 24 stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say what scoreline Huddersfield finished with, the last time they played there.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Huddersfield Town played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What the score did Huddersfield record the last time they played a competitive match at The John Smith's Stadium? 1-1 draw 2-0 win 3-1 defeat 1-0 win