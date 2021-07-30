Quiz: What was the score the last time Gillingham played at these 24 stadiums?

Gillingham will be aiming to build on a solid 10th place finish in League One last season when the new campaign gets underway following a productive summer window to date.

So far this summer, Gillingham have managed to bring in the likes of David Tutonda, Max Ehmer, Ollie Lee, Ben Reeves, Danny Lloyd, Aaron Chapman and Rhys Bennett.

All of those are decent enough additions to the squad, but the departures of Jordan Graham and Jack Bonham will be massive issues that Evans will need to address.

Last term, Gillingham managed to secure nine wins and five draws from their 23 away league games whilst also suffering nine defeats.

They will need to put together a similar record on their travels next term if they are going to be able to enjoy another decent season in League One.

So with that in mind, we have taken a look back at Gillingham’s away record in recent times and ask if you can remember the scoreline from their last visits to these 24 grounds. Can you get 100%!

