Exeter City will be looking to go one better next season in Sky Bet League Two, with the Grecians only just missing out on a place in the play-offs in the season just gone under the stewardship of Matt Taylor.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz that has been designed to put even the most ardent of Exeter fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and comment what you score overall!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Exeter City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score against Barrow? 1-1 0-0 0-1 1-0