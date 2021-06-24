Bristol City will be hoping for a much-improved season next time around.

The Robins finished the season in the lowly position if 19th in the Championship after losing 25 of their 46 games in the second tier.

That record will need to be significantly improved if they’re to kick on next term and push towards the top half of the table.

Plenty of fixtures didn’t exactly go to plan, but do you remember the score the last time Bristol City played each of these 25 teams? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Bristol City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Bristol City last played Norwich City? 1-0 win 2-1 win 1-0 loss 2-0 loss