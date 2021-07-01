Bradford City are looking for a bit of stability this coming season as they attempt to get out of the fourth tier of English football.

The Bantams finished in 15th position last season after a poor first half of the campaign under Stuart McCall, and after a period of youth team coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars in charge, promotion-winning manager Derek Adams will manage the side next season.

With pre-season upon us, why not try our new quiz on what the score was the last 25 times the Bantams played these teams? Try and get full marks to prove your superior knowledge!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Bradford City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Bradford played Leeds? 1-2 L 0-1 L 2-1 W 1-0 W