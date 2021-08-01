After a turbulent 2020-21 campaign, Bradford City can finally look towards the future with a promotion-winning manager at the helm in Derek Adams.

The Bantams poached the Scot from Morecambe after they were successful in the League Two play-offs last season and he’s hoping to bring some stability and a winning mentality to Valley Parade.

Looking into the past now and not the future, what do you know about Bradford’s last trips to these 24 stadiums? See if you can guess what score these 24 matches were to see how your Bantams knowledge stacks up!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Bradford City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score the last time Bradford played Leeds at Elland Road? 1-0 Win 2-3 Loss 0-0 Draw 1-6 Loss