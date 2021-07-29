After finishing in a solid 11th-place position with Accrington last season, manager John Coleman will be hoping to build on this success next season and perhaps go one step further as they set their sights on a top-six finish.

However, with Wigan Athletic finishing below the Lancashire side last season and currently enjoying a productive summer in the transfer market, this will be a very hard task despite showing such promise last term.

This is not even mentioning the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers who have all dropped down to League One and recently promoted Bolton Wanderers will look to be dark horses in the next 12 months.

It’s shaping up to be a competitive third-tier season – but we’re taking a look back and testing your knowledge on Stanley’s results over the past couple of years.

In this quiz, we’re asking you the following question: What was the score the last time Accrington Stanley played at each of these 24 stadiums?

See how many you can get!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Accrington Stanley played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Fratton Park? 1-0 W 1-1 D 1-0 L 2-2 D