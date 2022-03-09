Swindon Town have had a mixed run of results recently and they currently find themselves eighth in the league, just one point off the playoffs.

A 3-1 loss away at Exeter last night saw Swindon move out of the play-offs whilst Exeter moved up to third.

Swindon’s next game comes against Oldham Athletic who currently sit in the relegation zone. The odds will be in Swindon’s favour on this one as they search to get back to winning ways and into the playoffs. However with Oldham two points from safety themselves, they will no doubt be giving their all in this game in the hope they come out on top.

But with two of Swindon’s next four games against the current third place and the league leaders, they will need to bounce back and start securing points if they want to be in the playoffs at the end of the season.

As fans nervously await Saturday’s game, we want to put your knowledge of the Swindon team to the test. We have given you the names of 20 different Swindon players and all you have to do is tell us which town or city they were born in.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Swindon Town players born in?

1 of 20 Joe Wollacott Bristol Swindon Nottingham Reading