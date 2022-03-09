Swansea City are facing an uphill battle if they want to replicate last season’s play-off place.

The gap to sixth place is now 11 points with only 13 games remaining in the Championship season.

Russell Martin took over the side in the Summer following the departure of Steve Cooper.

But he has been unable to lead the team back to a top six challenge in what has been a transitional season for the club.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Swansea City players born in?

1 of 20 Ben Hamer? Taunton Manchester Newcastle Edinburgh