Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Stoke City players born in?
Stoke City have failed to build on early season promise in the Championship and are drifting towards mid-table.
Michael O’Neill has a good group of players on his hands, nonetheless, with that personnel centring this latest Football League World quiz.
What we are asking Stoke fans is to identify the town/city that the following 20 players were born in.
It’s far harder than you might think it is, so good luck in getting 100%.
