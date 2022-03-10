With the Championship play-off race appearing to be the most exciting battle in what remains of this EFL campaign, Sheffield United find themselves in seventh place and a point outside the top six.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of this season has in store for the Blades, we have devised a 20 question quiz that tests your knowledge of what towns or cities Sheffield United players were born in.

Can you score full marks?

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield United players born in?

1 of 20 George Baldock? Bedford Buckingham Luton Milton Keynes