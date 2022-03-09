Championship outfit Reading will be hoping to avoid relegation this season despite the best efforts of Barnsley and Derby County to make up the deficit.

Things aren’t exactly great both on and off the pitch at the Select Car Leasing Stadium at the moment though, so to take minds away from that, we’re asking you if you can name which town or city the following 20 Royals were born in.

How many out of 20 do you think you can get?

Give it a go regardless of which club you support, test yourself against your friends and see how you compare!

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Reading FC players born in?

1 of 20 Luke Southwood? Maidenhead Oxford Reading Swindon