Whatever happens in the final few months of the season, the 2021/22 campaign has been positive for QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side have taken a clear step forward and established themselves as promotion contenders.

The R’s boss deserves a huge amount of credit for that, as does the squad he’s built over the past few years.

Our focus today is on the players. What we’re asking is: What town or city were these 20 QPR players born in?

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 QPR players born in?

1 of 20 1. Ilias Chair Paris London Marrakesh Antwerp