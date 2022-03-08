Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Port Vale News

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Port Vale players born in?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Port Vale currently find themselves with an outside shot at the play-offs, sitting 10th in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Darrell Clarke’s men are just six points behind Tranmere in sixth-place, with two games in hand over them.

The question is – can you name which town or city these players, used by Port Vale this season, were born in?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Port Vale players born in?

1 of 20

Lucas Covolan


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Port Vale players born in?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: