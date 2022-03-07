Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest have seen a resurgence under Steve Cooper this campaign and have plenty left to play for as we edge towards the season’s end.

Forest face Huddersfield Town for a place in the FA Cup quarter finals tonight and currently sit ninth in the Championship – well in the hunt for a play-off position.

That being said, can you name which town or city these players that Forest have used this season were born in?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

1 of 20

Brennan Johnson


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: