Whatever happens in the final few months of the season, every player in the Derby County squad can hold their head high.

No one gave them a chance once their second points deduction was confirmed but they’ve defied the odds and fought hard to keep the hopes of survival alive.

Our quiz today is all about the current Rams squad, what we’re asking is: What town or city were these 20 Derby County players born in?

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Derby County players born in?

1 of 20 1. Max Bird Derby Stoke Lincoln Burton upon Trent