After a 2-0 defeat against MK Dons last weekend, Bolton travel to Gillingham in the hope of putting things right and getting back on a strong run of results as they attempt to get to the playoffs.

With only 11 games to go and eight points away from the playoffs, Bolton certainly have a job on their hands but given their confidence in front of goal, if they can pick up some form they can certainly get close.

As we wait for that game, it’s time to test your knowledge about the current group of Bolton players.

We’ve given you the name of 20 Bolton players and all you have to do is tell us what town and city they were born in.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Bolton Wanderers players born in?

1 of 20 Ricardo Santos London Almada Lisbon Manchester