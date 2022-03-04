Barnsley are continuing to battle to survive the Championship drop, with spirits being lifted in recent weeks.

The Tykes have spent the majority of this campaign looking destined for League One football for next season, however, they have shown a lot of fight over the last few weeks.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the season has in store for the Yorkshire club, we have devised a 20 question quiz that will test your knowledge of what town/city current Barnsley players were born.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Barnsley players born in?

1 of 20 Jack Walton? Blackburn Bolton Bristol Bury