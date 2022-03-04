Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Wimbledon

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Wimbledon players born in?

Published

2 mins ago

on

AFC Wimbledon are having a tough season in League One and fighting to retain their third-tier status.

The Dons are without a win in their last fifteen matches, and with four teams relegated from League One at the end of the campaign, they sit just one place above the drop zone in 20th. 

Despite this, there have been a few bright sparks in what has been a difficult season – but can you guess which town these current AFC Wimbledon players were born in according to Transfermarkt

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Wimbledon players born in?

1 of 20

Nikola Tzanev


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Wimbledon players born in?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: