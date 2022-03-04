AFC Wimbledon are having a tough season in League One and fighting to retain their third-tier status.

The Dons are without a win in their last fifteen matches, and with four teams relegated from League One at the end of the campaign, they sit just one place above the drop zone in 20th.

Despite this, there have been a few bright sparks in what has been a difficult season – but can you guess which town these current AFC Wimbledon players were born in according to Transfermarkt.

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Wimbledon players born in?

1 of 20 Nikola Tzanev Auckland Queenstown Wellington Christchurch