It has been a turbulent season in the Championship for Stoke City so far.

The Potters, who sacked Michael O’Neill in August and replaced him with Alex Neil, have struggled for consistency this term.

This season is the fifth consecutive season the club have found themselves in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League in 2018 and they are yet to seriously challenge for a return to the top flight yet.

Neil will be hoping his side can pick up results to move towards the play-offs after the World Cup break, but with no game until December, can you remember which squad number these current Stoke players wear?

Take the quiz to find out…

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Stoke City players?

1 of 25 Jacob Brown? 7 9 11 13