It has been a disappointing season for Crewe Alexandra in League Two so far this campaign.

The Railwaymen were relegated from League One last season, but have been unable to challenge for a return to the third tier, sitting in mid-table for most of this term.

However, their form has improved since Lee Bell replaced Alex Morris on an interim basis at the Mornflake Stadium.

Can you remember which shirt numbers the Alex players are wearing this season?

Take the quiz to find out…

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Crewe Alexandra players?

1 of 25 Courtney Baker-Richardson? 9 10 11 12