Blackpool have had a difficult start to the season and after the World Cup break they need to try and find themselves some form so they can start climbing the table.

The Tangerines do not want to be heading to League One at the end of this campaign and the squad needs to ensure they fight to stop that happening.

How much do you know about the squad’s shirt numbers, though? Have a go at this quiz and find out…

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Blackpool FC players?

1 of 25 Daniel Grimshaw 1 32