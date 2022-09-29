Watford have spent the last couple of seasons bouncing between the top of the Championship and bottom of the Premier League.

Over the years the club haven’t been afraid of a squad overhaul, only encouraged further by promotion and relegations.

In this latest quiz, we take a look back at 18 former Watford players, tasking you with identifying their nationality.

On the face of things it’s really quite simple, but can you score 100%?

Take on the quiz below:

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Watford players?

1 of 18 Kiko Femenia Spanish Portuguese