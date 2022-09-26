Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Swindon Town players?

Swindon Town didn’t enjoy the best start to the season – but some of their recent results have given them hope as they look to move on from the Ben Garner era.

That will be easier said than done – but they certainly have the ability to be pushing at the right end of the division again and their play-off finish last season would have given them confidence.

We’re taking a look back in this quiz as we ask you the nationality of 18 former Robins.

Have a go and see if you can get 100%!

Simon Ferry?


