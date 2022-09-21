Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Swansea City players?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Swansea City are certainly a club who have branched out with their player recruitment over the years.

When the transfer window has been open, the Swans have often looked beyond these shores when attempting to bring in new recruits.

But do you know exactly where things initially all began for some of those individuals, who have gone on to play for the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 18 former Swansea players, and all you have to do, is correctly say what nationality those individuals are.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Swansea City players?

1 of 18

Michu?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Swansea City players?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: