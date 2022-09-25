After missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, Sheffield Wednesday have been working hard throughout the summer to try and create a side with the ability to try and push for promotion now.

Darren Moore’s side have got off to a good start this season and currently sit fourth in the league.

That’s after another impressive victory, this time beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 at Hillsborough, over the weekend.

They will now be looking to build on that with a trip to Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.

But before we get to that, it’s time to see how good your knowledge is on these former Owls.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 18 Joe Wildsmith English Irish