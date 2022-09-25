Exclude from MSN
Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players?
After missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, Sheffield Wednesday have been working hard throughout the summer to try and create a side with the ability to try and push for promotion now.
Darren Moore’s side have got off to a good start this season and currently sit fourth in the league.
That’s after another impressive victory, this time beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 at Hillsborough, over the weekend.
They will now be looking to build on that with a trip to Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.
But before we get to that, it’s time to see how good your knowledge is on these former Owls.