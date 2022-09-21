Sheffield United have had themselves a strong start to the 2022/23 season.

Top of the pile in the Championship after ten matches, the Blades look like very serious contenders for an automatic promotion spot, if not the league title.

A promotion to the Premier League would likely see a variety of diverse, talented footballers arrive at Bramall Lane and this got us thinking about a bunch of ex-Blades.

With that in mind, put your Sheffield United knowledge to the test in this new FLW quiz below and see if you can guess the nationality of these former club players.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Sheffield United players?

1 of 18 ETHAN AMPADU ENGLISH WELSH