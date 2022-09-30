Despite suffering relegation down to the Championship last season, Norwich City are looking straight back to the top flight this season.

Dean Smith’s side have started the season in good form having won six of their opening ten games and they currently sit second in the league.

Due to the international break, the Canaries have had a week off but they will be keen to return against Blackpool in October in good form.

After sitting through the international break, it’s time to take this quiz to see if you know the nationality of previous Canaries.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Norwich City players?

1 of 18 Carlton Morris English Scottish