Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Northampton Town players?

After suffering a defeat in the play-offs to Mansfield Town earlier this year, Northampton Town have managed to make an encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Under the guidance of manager Jon Brady, the Cobblers have accumulated an impressive total of 20 points from their opening nine league games.

Currently third in the fourth-tier standings, Northampton will be looking to claim their seventh victory of the season tomorrow in their showdown with Stockport County.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to name the nationalities of these 18 ex-Northampton players.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Get involved now!

1 of 18

What is former Northampton man David Cornell's nationality?


