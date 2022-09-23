Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Newport County News

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Newport County players?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Can you remember where these 18 former Newport County players came from in terms of their nationalities.

In the following quiz on the Exiles, we’re taking a look at 18 former players and you need to answer correctly which country they hail from, with many from Britain or Ireland.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with other supporters to see how you compare with fellow followers of the men from Rodney Parade…

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Newport County players?

1 of 18

Paul Hayes


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Newport County players?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: