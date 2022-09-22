Luton Town have had a mixed start to the season under Nathan Jones.

The Hatters chief has done a remarkable job at the club since returning, with the side reaching the play-offs against all odds in the previous campaign, although they did come up short.

Reaching the Premier League would top off a remarkable rise for Luton, who have been up and down the leagues over the years.

But, how much do you know about some of the players who have played their part in that period? Check out our quiz and simply state what nationality these 18 players are!

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Luton Town players?

1 of 18 Yaser Kasim Iraq Syria Australia India