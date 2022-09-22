Crawley Town have had lots of players come and go over the years, but can you remember what nationality the 18 former Red Devils are?

In this quiz on the Sussex club, we’re looking at 18 former Crawley players and you need to correctly pick which nation they’re from.

Some are closer to home whilst some are from further afield. See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with others…

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Crawley Town players?

1 of 18 Matt Tubbs English Irish Scottish Welsh