Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Coventry City players?

After securing a respectable 12th place finish in the Championship standings last season, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Coventry City would fare during the opening stages of the current campaign.

Certainly not helped by the fact that they have had to postpone three games due to issues with the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena, the Sky Blues are still searching for their first league victory of the term.

Set to make their return to action on October 1st, Coventry will be determined to seal all three points in their showdown with Middlesbrough.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the nationalities of these 18 ex-Coventry players.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

1 of 18 What is ex-Coventry man Callum Wilson's nationality? Welsh Scottish French English