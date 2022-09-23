Charlton Athletic have brought players to South London from a range of backgrounds over the years.

The Addicks are currently sat in mid table of League One after another disappointing transfer window, where they may well have profited from adopting the recruitment policies of previous regimes at the club.

Here, we have put together an 18 question quiz to see if you know what nationality these 18 former Addicks players are, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Charlton Athletic players?

1 of 18 Rob Elliot Danish Irish Welsh Scottish